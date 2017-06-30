Hacking shows Mo Farah flagged for su...

Hacking shows Mo Farah flagged for suspicious blood data

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the gold medal at the men's 5000-meter medals ceremony, during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Data posted by Russian-linked hackers show four-time Olympic gold medalist runner Mo Farah's blood readings were once flagged by track's governing body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC