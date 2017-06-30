Dwyer scores in debut as US beats Gha...

Dwyer scores in debut as US beats Ghana 2-1

17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Dom Dwyer volleyed in a go-ahead goal in the 19th minute of his international debut, ran to the corner flag and did a double back flip that would make a gymnast proud. The goal made Dwyer and Leroux the first husband-and-wife couple to score for the United States, which beat Ghana 2-1 on Saturday in an exhibition ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

