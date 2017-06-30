Christine Ohuruogu's hopes of making London 2017 dented at British trials
Christine Ohuruogu could miss next month's World Athletics Championships in London after failing to qualify for the women's 400m final at the British trials in Birmingham. The 33-year-old former Olympic champion finished third in her heat in a time of 54.41 seconds, raising doubts over her ability to continue performing at the highest level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC