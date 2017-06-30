Christine Ohuruogu's hopes of making ...

Christine Ohuruogu's hopes of making London 2017 dented at British trials

Christine Ohuruogu could miss next month's World Athletics Championships in London after failing to qualify for the women's 400m final at the British trials in Birmingham. The 33-year-old former Olympic champion finished third in her heat in a time of 54.41 seconds, raising doubts over her ability to continue performing at the highest level.



