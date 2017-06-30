Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Sky answer their doubters in Tour opener - Sat, 01 Jul 2017 PST
One stage into the Tour de France was all it took for Chris Froome and his Team Sky to answer all the pre-race talk about how they are not as dominant this year. Geraint Thomas, Froome's most loyal support rider in his three Tour victories, won the wet and slippery opening stage and claimed the yellow jersey.
