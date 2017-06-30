CAS dismiss Sagan appeal against Tour disqualification
Peter Sagan's appeal against his disqualification from the Tour de France has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. World champion Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team had called for his reinstatement two days after he left the race.
