Wings try to woo Cambage to return to WNBA
She visited Dallas earlier this week while on vacation and now is in New York, coincidently, as the Wings play the Liberty on Friday night. Coach Fred Williams enjoyed spending time with Cambage in Dallas, but didn't know when and if she would return to the team, which still owns her rights after drafting the 6-foot-8 star in 2011 with the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC