Wiggins has no ambitions to make Olympic return - as a rower
Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has been tipped to compete at a sixth Games in Tokyo 2020 in a rowing boat - but the claims have been privately dismissed. The 37-year-old won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit at last August's Rio Games before retiring from cycling in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC