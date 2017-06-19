Wiggins has no ambitions to make Olym...

Wiggins has no ambitions to make Olympic return - as a rower

Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins has been tipped to compete at a sixth Games in Tokyo 2020 in a rowing boat - but the claims have been privately dismissed. The 37-year-old won his fifth Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit at last August's Rio Games before retiring from cycling in December.

