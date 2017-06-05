Wayde Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston
South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas each captured their 200-metre races on the second day of a track and field event in Boston on Sunday. The 24-year-old Van Niekerk, who is the reigning World and Olympic champion in the 400m, clocked a winning time of 19.84 on a temporary built track to beat runner-up BeeJay Lee at the Boston Boost Games.
