Wayde Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston

South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas each captured their 200-metre races on the second day of a track and field event in Boston on Sunday. The 24-year-old Van Niekerk, who is the reigning World and Olympic champion in the 400m, clocked a winning time of 19.84 on a temporary built track to beat runner-up BeeJay Lee at the Boston Boost Games.

