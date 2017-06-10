US steps up security for U19 basketball tournament in Egypt
When he leads the U.S. basketball team into the Under-19 World Cup for men, they will travel to Egypt, home to enough violence lately that the Americans questioned whether it was safe enough to even go defend their title. Calipari spoke to parents seeking answers he didn't even have for himself, but he knew where he could get them.
