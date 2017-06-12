Underdog has bite for his biggest fight

Underdog has bite for his biggest fight

Read more: The Mercury

JEFF Horn will start a big underdog against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on July 2 and another brave Brisbane battler will also have the odds heavily stacked against him when he faces a rising international star before 50,000 people. On a huge undercard due to start at 9am, Queensland super-bantamweight champ Jarrett Owen, who is more used to fighting before crowds of a few hundred, will tackle Irish Olympic hotshot Michael Conlan.

