UK police questions Sardar Singh in s...

UK police questions Sardar Singh in sex assault case, team upset

11 hrs ago

Star India hockey player Sardar Singh was on Monday called for questioning by the police reportedly in connection with a year-old sexual assault case, barely hours after his side thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London. The team management in London was told that Sardar should come to Leeds for questioning by the Yorkshire police.

