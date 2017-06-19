UK police questions Sardar Singh in sex assault case, team upset
Star India hockey player Sardar Singh was on Monday called for questioning by the police reportedly in connection with a year-old sexual assault case, barely hours after his side thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London. The team management in London was told that Sardar should come to Leeds for questioning by the Yorkshire police.
