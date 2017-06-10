Tragic Tiote 'suddenly fainted', says...

Tragic Tiote 'suddenly fainted', says club

Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote "suddenly fainted" at training and died later in hospital, his Chinese club said on Tuesday, as tributes flooded in for the player. Tiote, 30, who had only moved to China in February from England's Newcastle United, collapsed at training on Monday, second-tier Beijing Enterprises said.

