Tour de France 2017 - the British contingent
The 2017 Tour de France could see as many as nine British riders on the start line once team line-ups are confirmed. While three-time winner Chris Froome and 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish are the biggest names in the mix, there is a strong supporting cast vying for places.
