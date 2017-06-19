Tour de France 2017 - the British con...

Tour de France 2017 - the British contingent

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The 2017 Tour de France could see as many as nine British riders on the start line once team line-ups are confirmed. While three-time winner Chris Froome and 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish are the biggest names in the mix, there is a strong supporting cast vying for places.

