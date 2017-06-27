TOUR 2017: Froome sees Porte challenge on unfavorable route
Past success aside, there isn't much to suggest that Chris Froome will cruise to a fourth Tour de France title in five years when the race begins in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Saturday. For the first time since Froome began dominating four years ago, the Team Sky rider enters cycling's showpiece event without having won a single warm-up race - or even a stage for that matter.
