Tonia Couch and Lois Toulson win gold in Edinburgh

Tonia Couch and Lois Toulson won gold in the women's 10metre synchronized diving at the British Championships in Edinburgh. City of Leeds diver Toulson and Couch of Plymouth Diving used their high-level experience to top the podium with a total of 307.26 points, with Southampton Diving pair Tanya Watson and Lucy Hawkins taking silver with a score of 256.74.

