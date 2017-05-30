Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial estimate: Why?
A postman rides a bike past the construction site of the athlete's village for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Harumi in Tokyo, Friday, June 2, 2017. The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC