Thirteen-year-old stuns Olympic medallist at table tennis world champs

Thirteen-year-old Japanese table tennis wonderkid shocks Olympic bronze medalist at World Championships - and Hong Kong guarantee a medal Japan's 13-year-old World Table Tennis Championships debutant Tomokazu Harimoto secured a shock 4-1 win over Rio bronze medalist Jun Mizutani on Thursday in the second round of men's singles. Harimoto, whose parents are from China, won the boy's singles at the world junior championships in December for players 18 and under and his star is continuing to rise, defeating world No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.