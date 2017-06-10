The U.S. has not won a meaningful mat...

The U.S. has not won a meaningful match at Estadio

Can U.S. soccer team finally win in Mexico? Americans looking for first meaningful victory at famed Azteca when they face Mexico Sunday Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: https://usat.ly/2s8NXGm MEXICO CITY - Everything changes whenever the United States men's soccer team prepares to visit Mexico, its fiercest rival, but nothing more so than the way the players talk about it. Tim Howard says a "sadistic" streak is a plus when facing not only Mexico's national team, but also its passionate and noisy home fans.

