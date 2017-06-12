The real Usain Bolt statue stands up
The Government has laid to rest the social media propaganda surrounding what is supposed to be a statue of Usain Bolt that bears no resemblance to the athlete, by unveiling a maquette of the real deal. Olivia Grange, the minister of sports, held a press conference yesterday at the Spanish Court Hotel to address the matter that is causing public discomfort for the artwork which is expected to cost approximately US$100,000 and which will be erected at the National Stadium.
