The Latest: Wozniacki considers Kuznetsova the favorite

Former top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki considers Svetlana Kuznetsova the favorite for their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday. Wozniacki, the 11th-seeded Dane, advanced to the final eight after beating American teen CiCi Bellis 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.