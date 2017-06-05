The fighters flying the flag for Iris...

The fighters flying the flag for Irish boxing

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The fight scene across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic is perhaps stronger than it has ever been, thanks to the likes of Burnett and Carl Frampton and the potential of Katie Taylor, Jason Quigley and others. A dream that became reality! Everyone that came to support me I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

