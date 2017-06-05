The fighters flying the flag for Irish boxing
The fight scene across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic is perhaps stronger than it has ever been, thanks to the likes of Burnett and Carl Frampton and the potential of Katie Taylor, Jason Quigley and others. A dream that became reality! Everyone that came to support me I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC