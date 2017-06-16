Tennessee's Coleman sets new collegiate mark in 100
Kentucky's Tim Duckworth sours in the long jump during the men's decathlon on the first day of the NCAA college track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Georgia's Devon Williams takes off in the long jump during the men's decathlon on the first day of the NCAA college track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC