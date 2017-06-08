Tennessee's Christian Coleman runs re...

Tennessee's Christian Coleman runs record 9.82 in 100 at NCAA track championships

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Tennessee's Christian Coleman runs record 9.82 in 100 at NCAA track championships The Tennessee junior also advanced in the 200 on Day 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sVNDaZ Christian Coleman of Tennessee poses with scoreboard after winning his 100-meter heat in a collegiate record 9.82 seconds. EUGENE, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC