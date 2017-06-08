Tennessee's Christian Coleman runs record 9.82 in 100 at NCAA track championships The Tennessee junior also advanced in the 200 on Day 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sVNDaZ Christian Coleman of Tennessee poses with scoreboard after winning his 100-meter heat in a collegiate record 9.82 seconds. EUGENE, Ore.

