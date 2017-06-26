Team New Zealand routs Oracle Team USA to win America's Cup
Redemption for a gutty crew of five New Zealanders and one Australian came on the turquoise waters of Bermuda's Great Sound, four years and 3,000 miles removed from one of the most brutal collapses in sports. With a mixture of ingenuity and national pride, Emirates Team New Zealand got back up after taking a gut punch for the ages, came to the Bermuda Triangle and ripped the America's Cup right out of tech tycoon Larry Ellison's hands.
