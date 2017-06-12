Taurasi stands alone atop WNBA scoring list
With her parents watching, Taurasi passed Tina Thompson on Sunday in the Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 loss to the Sparks in Los Angeles. "It's pretty special I got to do it in front of my family on Father's Day in LA," said Taurasi, who finished with 19 points.
