SWIMMING: Abingdon Vale's Lottie James lands two golds at South East Regional Championships

JUMPING FOR JOY: Abingdon Vale's squad who qualified for the regional championships show their delight at a successful event ABINGDON Vale's Lottie James confirmed her status as a talented all-rounder by reaching nine finals and winning two golds in the South East Regional Championships. The 13-year-old brought home four medals, including a second successive gold in the 200m individual medley - winning by a clear three seconds - and also won her first 400m individual medley race at this level.

