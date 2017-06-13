Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi open door to still playing for USA
The Rio Olympics seemed to be a fitting closure to the USA Basketball careers of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The pair won their fourth straight Olympic gold medals and had one final run with their former UConn coach Geno Auriemma.
