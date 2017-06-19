Spithill, Oracle get swagger back with 1st America's Cup win
Skipper Jimmy Spithill has his swagger back, meaning it's game on in the America's Cup on the Great Sound. Spithill skippered two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA to its first victory of the regatta, taking a thriller in Race 6 to earn a split Saturday and slow the momentum of Emirates Team New Zealand.
