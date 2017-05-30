Shane McGuigan: Josh Taylor is becomi...

Shane McGuigan: Josh Taylor is becoming the complete fighter

23 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Ohara Davies will discover to his cost that Josh Taylor has got all the tools when they clash at Braehead Arena on July 8, according to the Scot's trainer Shane McGuigan. Both boxers are unbeaten with Taylor, 26, the Commonwealth super lightweight champion and Hackney fighter Davies the WBC silver title holder.

