Shane McGuigan: Josh Taylor is becoming the complete fighter
Ohara Davies will discover to his cost that Josh Taylor has got all the tools when they clash at Braehead Arena on July 8, according to the Scot's trainer Shane McGuigan. Both boxers are unbeaten with Taylor, 26, the Commonwealth super lightweight champion and Hackney fighter Davies the WBC silver title holder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC