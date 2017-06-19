Seven-up England set for Canada clash

England's men celebrate a goal against Korea in the Hockey World League at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre England's men will face Canada for a place in the 2018 World Cup at the Olympic Park's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Thursday evening . A 7-2 win over Korea, inspired by four goals from Sam Ward, made it 19 goals in four matches unbeaten for England at the Hockey World League semi-final event and sent the hosts through to the last eight.

