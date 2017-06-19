Seven-up England set for Canada clash

Seven-up England set for Canada clash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Islington Gazette

England's men celebrate a goal against Korea in the Hockey World League at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre England's men will face Canada for a place in the 2018 World Cup at the Olympic Park's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Thursday evening . A 7-2 win over Korea, inspired by four goals from Sam Ward, made it 19 goals in four matches unbeaten for England at the Hockey World League semi-final event and sent the hosts through to the last eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Islington Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC