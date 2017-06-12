Seven-up England secure Hockey World ...

Seven-up England secure Hockey World League progress

Read more: Ilford Recorder

England qualified for the quarter finals of the Hero Hockey World League after a convincing win over Malaysia at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Two goals apiece for Barry Middleton, Mark Gleghorne and Sam Ward as well as a strike from Chris Griffiths, rounded off a dominant display for Bobby Crutchley's side, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Chicago, IL

