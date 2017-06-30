Security tight for start of Tour de France
With 12 million people set to line the roadside for the Tour de France and the changing face of terrorist attacks targeting large public gatherings, security is at its peak for this year's race. France remains in a state of emergency and on high alert to a possible terror attack and two teams of French special forces -- Groupe d'Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale -- will oversee the race for the second successive year, one in a helicopter overhead and another on the road alongside the Tour.
