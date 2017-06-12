Scrappy Kiwis have become a fixture in America's Cup match
Representing a small, sailing-mad island nation of 4.6 million people and led by seemingly unflappable 26-year-old America's Cup rookie helmsman Peter Burling, the scrappy Kiwis have reached the final round for the sixth time in the last seven editions of sailing's marquee regatta dating to 1995. The 35th America's Cup will be a grudge match against two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA starting Saturday, contested between space-age, 50-foot catamarans flying on hydrofoils above the turquoise waters of Bermuda's Great Sound.
