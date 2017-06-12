Scrappy Kiwis have become a fixture i...

Scrappy Kiwis have become a fixture in America's Cup match

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Representing a small, sailing-mad island nation of 4.6 million people and led by seemingly unflappable 26-year-old America's Cup rookie helmsman Peter Burling, the scrappy Kiwis have reached the final round for the sixth time in the last seven editions of sailing's marquee regatta dating to 1995. The 35th America's Cup will be a grudge match against two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA starting Saturday, contested between space-age, 50-foot catamarans flying on hydrofoils above the turquoise waters of Bermuda's Great Sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC