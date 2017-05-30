Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira set for UFC 214
McMann, the 2004 Olympic wrestling silver medalist, will meet Brazil's Ketlen Vieira at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim. The bout was originally announced Thursday on the UFC's Unfiltered podcast.
