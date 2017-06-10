Sailing: Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup. Unlike Britain's Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France who built their own boats from scratch, Japan bought their design from the U.S. holders of the cup.
