RPT-Sailing-Defeated Ainslie to come back stronger, bring "Auld Mug" home
From where Ben Ainslie lives on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England, he can look out over the waters where in 1851 the schooner "America" won the cup which bears its name. What started as a childhood dream of winning the America's Cup has become an obsession to become the first British challenger to lift the "Auld Mug" and bring it "home".
