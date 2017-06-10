Rodman gives North Korean official Trump's 'Art of the Deal'
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman presents gifts comprising of autographed basketball jerseys, bath soaps and two books, titled "Where's Waldo?" and "Trump The Art of the Deal" to North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, right, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Standing on his left is Joseph Terwilliger, Columbia University academic.
