Rising star Cameron Norrie ready to take professional tennis by storm
Cameron Norrie is ready to take professional tennis by storm after finishing his United States college career as the leading player in the country. The 21-year-old opted to skip his final year of studies at Texas Christian University to try his luck with the big boys of the game.
