Rising Canadian tennis star Auger-Aliassime is in illustrious company

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Alex De Minaur of Australia during their boy's singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2016. Auger-Aliassime launched himself into illustrious company when he won the Open de Sopra Steria in Lyon, France on Sunday.

