Rio silver medallist Dan Wallace given three-month suspension for drink-driving
Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace has been suspended from all national programmes for three months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. A joint statement from British Swimming and Scottish Swimming confirmed the 24-year-old will be banned from activity until September 12 for violating the athlete code of conduct.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
