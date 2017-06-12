Report: Manny Pacquiao's next fight w...

Report: Manny Pacquiao's next fight will air on ESPN, kick off new Top Rank series

13 hrs ago

Manny Pacquiao's July return in Australia appears to finally have a television home in the United States, one which will kick off a new direction for promoter Top Rank. Pacquiao's welterweight title defense against unheralded Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane will air on ESPN, according to a RingTV.com report citing multiple sources .

