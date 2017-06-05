Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma wins Women's Tour of Britain
Kasia Niewiadoma held on to win the OVO Energy Women's Tour of Britain after Jolien D'Hoore won the final stage in central London. The 22-year-old from Poland, riding for WM3 Pro Cycling, was leading overnight and finished safely in the front group to secure the green jersey.
