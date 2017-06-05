Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma wins Women'...

Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma wins Women's Tour of Britain

18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Kasia Niewiadoma held on to win the OVO Energy Women's Tour of Britain after Jolien D'Hoore won the final stage in central London. The 22-year-old from Poland, riding for WM3 Pro Cycling, was leading overnight and finished safely in the front group to secure the green jersey.

