Philanthropists and Olympian selected as 'Living Legends'
Two philanthropists and a Team USA women's basketball medalist will be among those honored this year as "Living Legends" by the Indiana Historical Society. Tamika Catchings, a former Indiana Fever star who won Olympic gold four times, will be feted alongside philanthropic leaders John and Sarah Lechleiter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC