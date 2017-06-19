Paris shows off in race against Los Angeles for 2024 Summer Games

High-divers plunged into the River Seine, trampoline athletes somersaulted inside the Petit Palais art museum and runners raced on a floating track as Paris turned some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports on Friday in hopes of wowing the International Olympic Committee. With Paris competing against Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympics, bid organizers hoped the two-day festival of more than 30 sports would help showcase the French capital's suitability for the games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.