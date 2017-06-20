Olympic stars Phelps, Biles among fin...

Olympic stars Phelps, Biles among finalists for The ESPYS

Multiple stars from last summer's Rio Olympics highlight this year's nominees for best male and female athletes for The ESPYS. Swimmer Michael Phelps, who won five gold medals in Rio, joins National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook as the four nominees for best male athlete.

