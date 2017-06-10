Olympic champion Chalmers gives a thumbs up to heart surgery
Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers has had successful surgery on his heart, reporting a "double thumbs up" in a social media post. The 18-year-old Chalmers, who won the 100-meter freestyle gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year, withdrew from the upcoming world championships in order to undergo surgery for a worsening heart condition.
