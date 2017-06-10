Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buats...

Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi joins Matchroom Boxing

Read more: Evening Times

Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi has left the Great Britain programme to turn professional with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The 24-year-old was one of the stand-out performers at Rio 2016 with a string of impressive performances in the light-heavyweight category.

