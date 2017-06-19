Olympian puts Trowbridge students through their paces
Peter Waterfield, who won silver in the Athens Olympics in 2004, paid a visit to John of Gaunt School as part of the Sky Sports Living for Sport project, a six week course for schools across the country. The school has teamed up with community sport organisation, Active Trowbridge to take part in the programme which aims to improve lesson attendance in the school.
