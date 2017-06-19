Olympian puts Trowbridge students thr...

Olympian puts Trowbridge students through their paces

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Peter Waterfield, who won silver in the Athens Olympics in 2004, paid a visit to John of Gaunt School as part of the Sky Sports Living for Sport project, a six week course for schools across the country. The school has teamed up with community sport organisation, Active Trowbridge to take part in the programme which aims to improve lesson attendance in the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May '17 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC