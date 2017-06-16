Olympian Danny Harris charged with te...

Olympian Danny Harris charged with teen sex crimes

Yesterday

Olympic silver medalist Danny Harris has been charged with contacting a teenage girl to commit a sex crime while he was a Southern California high school coach. The 51-year-old Harris was charged Tuesday with six counts of contacting a minor for sexual offense, child abuse and child annoyance.

