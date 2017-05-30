Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame: Honouring our best
The 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee Class officially was officially announced on thursday at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. The list included one team, two builders and five athletes including Todd King.
